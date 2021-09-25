Arjun Rampal reacts to NCB arresting his girlfriend Gabriella's brother in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAMPAL72 Arjun Rampal reacts to NCB arresting his girlfriend's brother

On Saturday, actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Unit (NCB) after recovering drugs in his possession in Goa. This was the second time that Agisilaos was detained in a drugs case. Actor Arjun Rampal reacted to the same and clarified that his name has been dragged in the case while he has no connection to it.

Arjun Rampal in a statement said, "Dear Friends, Followers & Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person."

The actor also urged that his name not be used in relation to the arrest or the drug case as his family is law-abidding citizens. He added, "I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are NOT related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters."

"Let the law take its course and kindly refrain from attaching my partner's and my name to something we have nothing to do with. I appreciate all your support and humbly request you to be honest and sensitive in this regard," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Agisilaos Demetriades was earlier arrested last year in October by the NCB after it raided a resort in Lonavala, where it also allegedly found drugs. In December, a special narcotics court in Mumbai granted him bail. The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court granted bail to Demetriades on a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the Narcotics Control Bureau.