Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR, RANVEER SINGH Arjun Kapoor shares pics from his beach visit; Ranveer Singh rekindles bromance as he remarks 'Haaye Garmi'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor never fails to surprise his fans with some interesting and fun pictures on his social media. The actor on Sunday treated his fans to some fresh pictures from his beach visit. The actor captioned the pictures, "Do I love the beach? Fo shore!". He was bombarded with compliments in the comments sections.

The actor looked absolutely dapper in a loose white shirt that he paired with black pants as he posed next to the sea. He was looking absolutely stunning as he casually walked with his hair flowing in the breeze. Arjun completed the look with a pair of sunglasses.

Many popular celebrities dropped their compliments in the comments sections. Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora liked the post. Actor Ranveer Singh rekindled the bromance with Arjun as he was quick to drop a comment on his post; he wrote, "Haaye garmi." The Gunday stars share a great bond. Ekta Kapoor commented, "you hv become thin". Rakul Preet Singh wrote "arrrre amreeeek". Shibani Dandekar said, "looking super fit!" Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim called him "brown munde" whereas his cousin, producer Rhea Kapoor's boyfriend Karan Boolani joked, "chachu on fire". Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a fire emoji in appreciation.

On the professional front, Arjun's film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra recently got released. He also has Bhoot Police in his kitty. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will soon start shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2. Apart from Arjun, the film also features Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others in key roles.