Anushka Sharma spotted with daughter Vamika; see how Virat Kohli aces his daddy duties

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the Ahmedabad airport with her Indian skipper husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika as the Indian team left for Pune for the three-match ODI series against England starting Tuesday, March 23. The pictures of the power couple are going viral on the internet. In the pictures, Virat can be seen fulfilling his fatherhood duties. He can be seen carrying the luggage, handbags, his cricket kit and even the carrycot of his daughter while Anushka carried their little baby girl in her arms.

Anushka had joined Virat in Ahmedabad during the Test series as now the BCCI allows the family of the players to stay with them for the entire series.

Anushka and Virat who were blessed with the baby girl on January 11 recently celebrated a two-month anniversary of their daughter. Anushka shared a glimpse of Vamika's birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a picture of a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

The actress recently introduced her daughter to the world with an Instagram post, however, fans couldn't see their daughter's face.

Anushka shared a photograph of herself along with her husband Virat Kohli where she is holding the baby and wrote: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on her post, Anushka's husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.