Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, B-Town congratulates Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE B-Town congratulates Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and Vicky Kaushal among many other celebrities congratulated the newly wedded couple, Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who tied the knot on Monday at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Taking to Instagram, they shared the first pictures of their wedding in which they look like a regal couple.

The couple captioned the post, "In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." Soon after Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's post, celebrities took to the comments section as well as their social media accounts to congratulate them.

Anushka Sharma wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Congratulations @athiyashetty and @klrahul. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, immense love and light (red heart emoji)." Alia Bhatt dropped red heart emojis in the comments section. On her Instagram Stories, she shared the post and wrote, "Congratulations you two." Kiara Advani wrote, "Congratulations, Love and only Love always."

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love." Karisma Kapoor added on her Instagram, "Congratulations to the gorgeous couple. Wish you the best my cutie Athiya." Karan Johar said, "Congratulations @athiyashetty @klrahul....Here's to decades of love and happiness." Vicky Kaushal added, "Congratulations!!!." Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! Lots of love!!" Kartik Aaryan commented, "Congratulations."

Ananya Panday wrote, "My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever." Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations."

Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wed in an intimate ceremony in Suniel Shetty's lavish Khandala home on Monday, January 23. They tied the knot as per Mangalorean rituals and their private union was attended by close friends and family members including celebrities like Diana Penty, Anshula Kapoor, Krishna Shroff and Indian cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma. After the wedding, both KL Rahul and Athiya posed for photographs and were all smiles and seemed lost in love.

Athiya Shetty looked pretty in an Anamika Khanna lehenga with chkankari work at her wedding ceremony. KL Rahul complemented the beautiful bride in cream-colored sherwani from Anamika Khanna.

ALSO READ: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's FIRST PHOTOS as married couple go viral; beautiful bride stuns in chikankari lehenga

Latest Entertainment News