Ankita Lokhande gives a peek into her stylish home Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi style, watch video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain married last year in December and are steadily settling into their new lives together. The celebrity couple dated for several years before taking the marital plunge in 2021. Now, Ankita has given a glimpse of her home which she shares with Vicky on social media. Fans can't get over the fact that Ankita shared a Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi-style video to let the netizens into her personal home.

Ankita takes fans on a house tour

In the video, Ankita invites the viewers for a tour of her home. She does this in Tulsi Virani fashion. Smriti Irani's popular KSBKBT intro video has been a fan-favourite for years and Ankita chose a similar way to introduce her family and loved ones to the world. In the video, she welcomed the viewers with a namaste at the door. Ankita then went on to introduce her family members. From her brother-in-law, husband Vicky Jain to the house temple, Ankita showed how she has set up her abode. In the caption of the video, she mentioned how she is a mix of both, Tulsi Virani and her Pavitra Rishta character Archana Deshmukh.

Ankita opts for saree for family gathering

Ankita Lokhande opted for a saree in orange hue as she hosted a gathering with family members at her place. She completed her look with a heavy neckpiece, earrings, and bangles. She also had mehendi design on her hands. She looked the traditional Indian daughter-in-law with the Indian ethnic look.

Sharing the video on social media, Ankita wrote, "Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @EktaaRKapoor & @smritiirani ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this (sic)."

Ankita wins reality show with Vicky

Ankita and Vicky recently won the reality show Smart Jodi which aired on Star Plus. In the competition to be crowned as the best real-life jodi, Ankita and Vicky defeated 9 other celebrity pairs. This was also Vicky's debut on TV. During the contest finale, Ankita credited Vicky for bringing about a positive change in her life after marriage.

