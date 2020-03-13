Amitabh Bachchan 'doodles' poem about precaution against coronavirus outbreak. Watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan 'doodles' poem about precaution against coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan joins the list of celebrities who have been encouraging citizens to take necessary precautions to avoid getting infected with the coronavirus. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Aamir Khan and others are already doing their best to advise fans amid the outbreak. Big B on Thursday took to social media to reach out to his fans in the most creative way. The superstar shared a video in which he is seen reciting a poem that he has penned down on the coronavirus outbreak.

Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video saying, “T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe” In the video, the actor is seen talking about the deadly virus that has been taking over the world and how everyone has been sharing different remedies to fight the scare. Check out the video here-

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak has affected the release of many Bollywood films as well. On Thursday, the makers of upcoming action-drama Sooryavanshi announced that the film has been postponed indefinitely. The makers and the star cast including Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif shared the news with the fans and claimed that the decision is made by keeping in mind the safety of the citizens amid the coronavirus scare.

We’ll see you back at the movies when the time is right. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/FcwGCvdCVm — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 12, 2020

On the other hand, shoots of many films have been stalled as well. Reportedly, Salman Khan has cancelled the international schedule of his next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Even Deepika Padukone has called off her Paris visit. Prestigious award show IIFA 2020, that was supposed to take place in Indore this month, has also been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Also, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that all movie theatres would remain shut in the city till March 31. He had tweeted: "Delhi govt has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings. We are continuing the ongoing measures to check the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. Along with that, we have decided to close all the cinema halls and schools which are not having examination till March 31."

Delhi govt has declared Coronavirus an epidemic. We need to exercise abundant caution to contain the disease. All cinema halls, schools, colleges in Delhi will be shut until 31st March, but exams will continue as scheduled. People are advised to stay away from public gatherings. pic.twitter.com/2vHyinNKAP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 12, 2020

