Amitabh Bachchan gives a warm hug to Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra sets, calls her ‘supremely talented’

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are shooting for the last leg of their upcoming film Brahmastra. They have been joined by Alia Bhatt as well on the sets and looks like the trio is having fun. After a series of photos of Ranbir, Big B on Saturday took to social media to sing praise for Alia and shared a heartwarming photo from the sets. In the post, the superstar is seen giving the Raazi actress a warm hug as she joins them in Mumbai.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “... she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia ..”

Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia have been tirelessly shooting for Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra for about 170 days. They have shot is cities like Bulgaria, London, Mumbai, Varanasi, Shimla, and others. Just a couple of days ago, Big B shared some special memories that he created with Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram. He wrote, “On the sets .. with the one I admire and adore .. one of the finest .. need the 4 chairs to match up to his incredible talent.” Sharing the same picture again on Instagram, Mr Bachchan captioned it saying, “at work with one of my favourites, RANBIR ..... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent”

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra was supposed to release in December last year but in order to improve the film further and make it an otherworldly experience for the viewers, the director decided to postpone it. Now the film will release on 4th December this year. In the film, Ranbir will be seen playing the role of Shiva and Big B will play Shiva’s Guru. The film also stars Mouni Roy and South Superstar Nagarjuna.

