Alia Bhatt pens poem to celebrate Earth Day 2020. Watch video

First Sara Alia Khan, and now Alia Bhatt. It seems like Earth Day has brought alive the inner poets in our actresses! To mark Earth Day on Wednesday, Alia took to social media and posted a poem titled "Today And Everyday", expressing gratitude to Mother Nature, as well as the corona warriors. She also pledges to perform her duty towards the planet in her verse.

The actress took to Instagram to recite her poem that goes: "Today and everyday I am grateful to the sunrise and the sunset, for the forest full of trees, the animals and birds, rivers, lakes and seas; I'm grateful for all we have built, our bridges and our streets, I am grateful for the love that binds us and the wind that sometimes knocks us off our feet; in these uncertain times I feel grateful for those who put themselves in danger for us, our saviours, the world's warriors; today and everyday I promise to care for our planet and all it has to offer, I promise to value our home by doing a little better; I choose to celebrate earth day today and every single day."

"Today and Everyday. My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day. #Earthdayeveryday," captioned the actress.

Earlier, Sare Ali Khan posted beautiful pictures of holiday spots she has been to the world over, with a short self-composed poem as a tribute to Earth Day. Incidentally, Sara posted her poem and pictures on Monday -- a day before Earth Day -- and actor Ishaan Khatter wittily resorted to some poetry of his own to point out the mistake.

