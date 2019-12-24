Alia Bhatt is ready to ring into Christmas with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. See photo

The festival of Christmas is the best occasion to wish your near and dear ones with sweet messages. Actress Alia Bhatt too found it the perfect opportunity to wish her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in the most adorable way. She recently shared a picture on her social media with her BFF in which the two are seen all prepped up for the festival sitting by the side of a Christmas tree in their cute night suits and loads of laughter.

The picture was originally shared by Akansha and was reshared by Alia on her Instagram story with a sweet caption that read, "Happy Christmas Eve Eve, If you know, you know." Have a look:

On the professional front, the actress is these days busy in the shooting of Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra which will co-star beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in crucial roles. The fresh reports by Mumbai Mirror suggest that power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have nodded a yes for the deux of the film. Coming back to Alia, she has a lot of projects in her kitty- Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai and Karan Johar's Takht to name a few.

