Alia Bhatt helps a photographer with his footwear; internet praises her for sweet gesture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt helping a photographer with his shoe in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt went out for an outing with their mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. As several photographers rushed to click their photos outside an eatery, one of them lost his footwear. Without any hesitation, Alia helped the photographer to find his footwear. She even picked up the shoe and gave it to the person.

A video of Alia and her family from the recent incident has surfaced online. Alia looked casual in a sweatshirt and trousers. As the media crowded the family for pictures, Alia, Shaheen, and Soni came together and posed for the cameras.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote in the comment section of the post, “She is so sweet.” Another user said, “You are so humble dearest”.

Recently, she attended an event in Delhi, which is hosted by Prime Video. It was held for the search for India’s Next Unicorn and was also attended by Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “Made a quick trip to Delhi and spoke from my heart to support #MissionStartAbOnProme @primevideoin Many thanks to Principal Scientific Advisor, Govt on India, Ajay Kumar Sood Ji for his support of this initiative to discover grassroots entrepreneurs in India. At the event, Alia opted for a black saree.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has Hollywood flick Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will release on August 11.

Latest Entertainment News