Alia Bhatt to change her surname after having a baby? Actress says 'I don't want to feel left out'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year in an intimate wedding ceremony at their home Vastu in Mumbai and in June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy. Ever since Alia married the love of her life, Ranbir fans have been wanting to know if the actress will change her surname from Bhatt to Kapoor. Recently, during an interview Darlings actress revealed what she thinks about being called 'Alia Bhatt Kapoor' or 'Alia Kapoor'.

You won't be surprised to know that Alia is happy being addressed as Alia Bhatt- Kapoor and she plans to change her name to it very soon. In a recent conversation, Alia revealed that while her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, she will be soon changing her name officially to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, now that she has joined the Kapoor family. Talking to Mid-day about updating the name on her passport, she said, "I am happy to do it."

Owing to her busy schedule, Alia shared that she could not make the changes. Alia said, "We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out."

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir recently returned from Italy where they went for their babymoon. Alia had announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir in June this year through a cute post. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment.She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Apart from the baby's arrival, Ranbir and Alia are also waiting for the release of their film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial.

