Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor visit their under construction building in Bandra | Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted together in Mumbai. In a video shared by the paparazzi, the duo was seen twinning in white as they visited their under-construction home in Bandra. This time, the actor was seen with his wife and 'Heart Of Stone' actress, Alia Bhatt. In a video, the couple was seen arriving in their car at their under-construction home in Bandra, Mumbai.

The video since then has been going viral on social media.

Alia Bhatt has sparked outrage on social media after she recently revealed in a video that her husband Ranbir Kapoor would sometimes ask her to wipe off her lipstick when they used to date each because he liked it in a natural way. As soon as her confession about Alia went viral, netizens couldn’t keep it and called out her husband Ranbir Kapoor for being a controlling husband. In the video, Alia gave fans a glimpse of how she applies lipstick. She shared that, “The way I apply my lipstick is not considered normal. It’s a bit weird, she then takes lipstick and moves her mouth across it to apply color to her lips.

She also added that one of the reasons why she goes for the minimalistic look is because her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor also prefers her to look natural.

After this statement, many netizens also gave their viewpoints on this. One user commented, “Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor hated her lipstick so every time they went on a date, he’d ask her to wipe it off is so??? I’m sorry if a man told me how to and how not to wear makeup, I would dump him.” “You all don’t get it; she’s dropping all the hints possible everywhere. It's her SOS. Or just her documenting his nonsense in public like a Just in Case”., commented another.

