Ali Fazal's grandfather passes away, actor says movie references don't come in handy when dealing with grief

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal in his recent Instagram post shared that he lost his grandfather. Talking about his bond with his grandfather, the actor penned an emotional note writing how he spent his childhood with him. He also wrote about his mother who passed away last year in June. Along with the post, he posted some old pictures with his grandfather saying that he always wanted to be remembered with a smile.

"He Fathered me. Took me in from when i can remember because my parents were living seperate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middleeast, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving," he wrote adding, "I suppose this is The Will. . So many are suffering across the country so we can too. Rightfully so. But its fkin broken me today...again. And as i bid him farewell, i say goodbye to another version of me again. In the quantum observatory this is yet another of another heh."

Before concluding the post, he shared how he left a note in his grandfather's grave. "He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. “Koi lateefa sunaa dena, i dont like morbid” . So today i left a small chit in the grave that said - “ Say cheese “ . Was an inside joke - quite literally now. But yea. Gustaakhi maaf. I’ll post a few of his pics . Its for my own archiving. . Its only cuz some of us dont know how to deal with grief. Movie references dont come in handy," he concluded.

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on the morning of June 17 last year in Lucknow. The actor tweeted a photo of his mother on Wednesday and wrote: "I'll live the rest of yours for you. Miss you Amma. Yahi tak thhaa humaara, pata nahi kyun (our journey together was only till here, I don't know why). You were the source of my creativity. My everything. Aagey alfaaz nahi rahe (I have no more words to say) Love, Ali."

On the work front, Ali was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur 2. He will also make an appearance in Gal Gadot starter, Death on the Nile.

