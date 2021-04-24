Manish Malhotra tests COVID negative, says being vaccinated helped him recover faster

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Manish Malhotra

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday informed that he has tested 'negative twice.' It was on April 16 that the ace designer had shared that he had contracted the virus. Malhotra took to Instagram to share a masked up selfie. In his post, he expressed gratitude to all. The 54-year-old celebrity stylist also said that 'being vaccinated' has helped him get well faster. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a matching mask.

"Tested COVID NEGATIVE twice... Gratitude to all your wishes and prayers. Being vaccinated has helped me get well faster. Vaccination is a must everyone. Stay Safe. #covidnegative #vaccination #mask #safety #health," he captioned the post on Instagram. His friends and colleagues from the industry, namely, Gauahar Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Tacker, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani and Sophie Choudry among others wished him health.

On April 16, the Bollywood stylist wrote on Instagram, "I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care"

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra entered the world of fashion in 1998 with his couture Reverie- Manish Malhotra. He earned huge popularity and then turned into costume designer and stylist for Bollywood films. He has worked for many films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Rangeela, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Dhadak, Baaghi 2, Thugs Of Hindostan and many others.