Akshay Kumar dons lehenga as he dances with Nora Fatehi in Atlanta; starts US tour with Gayatri Mantra

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar kick-started his The Entertainers Tour with the first show in Atlanta. The actor, accompanied by Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Mouni Roy, set the stage on fire with their first electrifying performance during the US tour. He was seen dancing in a red lehenga alongside Nora. A video of the same surfaced online.

The video shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', from his film 'Selfiee'.

Akshay also shared a video in which he and his team members including Aparshakti Khurana and Mouni Roy are seen reciting the Gayatri Mantra backstage. Many background dancers and other members joined them in reciting the mantra while standing in a big circle.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Shuru karein #TheEntertainers tour lekar prabhu ka naam (starting The Entertainers tour with the name of God). Let’s rock it Atlanta! Looking forward to a great show. #GoodVibesOnly.” Akshay, who is seen in a black tee and blue pyjamas also says ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ post the recital of Gayatri Mantra.

What's next for Akshay Kumar

The actor was recently seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, which was released in cinemas on February 24, 2023. The film failed to impress audiences and critics alike. The film became one of Akshay Kumar’s lowest career openers and continued to perform underwhelmingly over the weekend.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The Hindi version stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. Karan Johar's Dharma Production backs it along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

