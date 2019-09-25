Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play double role in Mani Ratnam's next film Ponniyin Selvan?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been away from Kollywood for a long time. But now she is going to make a comeback in the Tamil film industry with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's next film Ponniyin Selvan. The filmmaker has already said to have roped in all the talented stars for his next periodic drama. Interestingly, the latest reports suggest that blue-eyed diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen essaying the double role in the film.

According to recent reports, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen playing a double role in the film. She will play both mother and daughter. The news has got Aishwarya's fans excited as they will be able to see the actress recreate her magic on the big screen. Earlier, the buzz had it that the actress will be seen as Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the second most powerful person in the Chola kingdom. Now, with the reports of her playing the double role, it is said that she will be seen as Mandakini Devi aka Singala Naachiyaar aka Oomai Rani as well who is the mute queen and mother of Nandini.

Lyka Production is producing Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai hasn’t yet announced that she will be doing the film but the reports have stated that she has already said yes to the film. The makers will soon announce the release date of the film as well. Aishwarya's fans are eagerly awaiting for this big budget period drama..

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Fanney Khan alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao. This film could not do much at the box office.

