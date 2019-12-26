AbRam knows how to slay it like dad Shah Rukh Khan. His first photo shoot pictures are proof

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share pictures from AbRam's first solo photoshoot

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son is an internet darling, the little star kid breaks the internet with his pictures and fans just can’t stop drooling over his cuteness. SRK, Gauri often treat their fans with pictures of AbRam and on Thursday, Gauri Khan shared some photos from AbRam's first ever photoshoot. AbRam poses like a pro model in the pictures and why not? He has King Khan's genes in him. Gauri too could not stop but notice AbRam's love for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, "Guessing he loves the camera !!!!"

Abram's cute pictures not only won fan's heart; Bollywood celebs too could not stop themselves from commenting on these super adorable pictures of AbRam. Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and others reacted with all the love for AbRam's pictures.

SRK and Gauri keep posting pictures of AbRam on their Instagram and we can’t thank them enough.

The couple often shares moments of their life with their fans through Instagram. So recently when decided to go a vacation to California, they kept their fans updated with Insta posts.

SRK shared a picture of his AIR Bnb stay in California and wrote, “Finally the California sun is out....it’s time for the Pool...maybe should dress right for it now at my @airbnb villa in LA #Ad #LAonAirbnb”

On the work front, SRK who was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero is yet to make any announcement about his next film. Meanwhile, he will be seen doing a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.