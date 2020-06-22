Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IRAKHAN Aamir Khan's fans in awe of his new 'grey hair' look after daughter Ira's Father's Day post

June 21 was observed as Father's Day all over the world. People took to their social media to share photos with their father and write long messages on how their superheroes have always been got their back. Similar was the cast with our favorite Bollywood celebrities who either shared pictures with their father or their children. How could Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan lag behind in wishing our 'Mr. Perfectionist?' Taking to Instagram the lady shared a photo with her dad that caught everyone's attention. Want to know why? Read to find out more.

The Instagram post was captioned, "Happy Father’s Day! Thanks for being you." But what caught everyone's eyeball was the brand new, fully grey hairstyle. Apart from it, he was seen wearing a navy blue coloured T-shirt, square and grey glasses that perfectly matched his hair. Have a look at her post here:

Soon the picture not only caught the attention of her fans but also Sanjay Dutt's daughter Krishna Shroff, Aamir's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra and also actor Gulshan Devaiah who wrote, "Papa kehte hain bada nam karegi." While for the fans, they left comments like "Wow , this is such an amazing photo," "Aamir is looking so nice , as always," "Now he looks father in grey hair," etc. Have a look at some more reactions here:

Image Source : INSTA Fans comment on Ira Khan's Father's Day post for dad Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and his family has been quarantining in lockdown together since March. If we talk about Ira, she is one of the most active celebrity kid on social media and keeps on sharing photos with Aamir, Kiran Rao and brother Azad Rao Khan. Check out some of her posts here:

On the professional front, Aamir will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film happens directed by Advait Chandan happens to be the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood blockbuster film 'Forest Grump', which stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise.

