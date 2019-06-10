Image Source : TWITTER Yuvraj Singh retires: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and other Bollywood celebs salute World Cup 2011 hero

Several Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia have taken to social media to react to Yuvraj Singh's retirement from international cricket. The left-handed cricketer called for a press conference at a hotel in Mumbai. Yuvraj last played in international cricket in 2017, coming back after a break of four years. Despite a good return, he was dropped after a few poor performances. He was a part of the Indian Premier League 2019 but played on four matches scoring 98 runs.

Diagnosed with cancer after 2011 World Cup win, Yuvraj never gave up on cricket as he fought a winning battle with the disease only to bounce back to playing international cricket in 2012.

He last played for India in a T20I against England in 2017 but his six sixes in an over against England's Stuart Broad in 2007 World T20 will always remain a memorable moment.

Yuvraj Singh's decision to retire led an outpouring of emotional tributes from Bollywood celebrities.

Here's how Bollywood saluted World Cup 2011 hero Yuvraj Singh's retirement decision.

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life 🌟🌟🌟 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

I would always be asked this question..who are your favourite cricketers n One of the names in my reply would always b ur name @YUVSTRONG12 ...that’s never going to change ..The life n times of @YUVSTRONG12 ...you will always b missed but never forgotten our friend our hero...❤️ pic.twitter.com/9353zv0miI — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 10, 2019

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj is one of the greatest stars in Indian cricket, without whom the country could probably not have won the 2011 World Cup and the T20 World Cup in 2007. Yuvraj was awarded the Man of the series during the 2011 World Cup. Till date, Yuvi is the only international cricketer to have hit six sixes in a T20I game. The iconic batsman suffered from lung cancer and following the 2011 World Cup, he had to take leave from the game for his treatment. However, since his recovery, things haven’t turned out well for him.

There are speculations that after retirement, Yuvraj might stick to the role of a free agent, where he would be playing foreign T20 leagues that are approved by the ICC.

