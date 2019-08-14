Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone finds Alia-Ranbir cute, Read on to know more

Sunny Leone who is much in the news for surpassing the Bollywood's famous celebrity like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on google, recently spoke about her fondness for Alia and Ranbir. Comedy, love, glamour and epic camaraderie, what else do you need to make for an entertaining watch? The latest episode of a popular chat show, Baba Ki Chowki on MTV Beats, had all of it with the hosts of MTV Splitsvilla X2 Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha getting into a fun banter with the quirkiest Sanket Bhosale.

Sunny Leone finds Alia-Ranbir cute

Sunny Leone finds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

On being asked about her preference for the popular B-Town couples, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aryan-Sara Ali Khan & Ishaan Khattar-Janhvi Kapoor, the gorgeous Sunny had the most adorable response to this. She said, she finds Alia-Ranbir cute and rated them 4.9 out of 5 followed by Kartik-Sara & Ishaan-Janhvi Kapoor. And we couldn’t agree more with Sunny! In a series of fun conversation with Baba (Dr.Sanket), Rannvijay-Sunny revealed more about the experience of shooting the 12th season of Splistvilla and played along with Sanket and his epic punches!

Also Read: Sunny Leone surpasses PM Modi, SRK and Salman Khan to become most Googled celebrity in India

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News