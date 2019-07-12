Sridevi Death Mystery: Kerala DGP claims the actress was murdered, quotes dead forensic expert

Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi’s death has again become the topic of discussion after Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh claimed that the actress was murdered and did not die a natural death. It has been more than a year that Sridevi passed away in her hotel room in Dubai after she attended her nephew Mohit Marwa’s wedding. A lot was said about the cause of the actress’ death as some claimed that she died accidentally, and others claimed that the actress was murdered. At that time, the reports by the police and the forensic report had put the case under the rug after it proved that Sridevi died by accidentally drowning in the bathtub. Now after a year, Kerala DGP has claimed that the case has more to it than what shows from the top.

A new claim by Kerala Director General of Police (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh has revealed that the actress was murdered. Singh has claimed that there is foul play in the case. In a column for the newspaper called Kerala Kaumudi, Rishiraj Singh has written that Sridevi's death 'might not have been due to drowning'. He wrote, "My friend and the late forensic expert Dr Umadathan had told me long back that Sridevi's death might have been a murder and not an accidental death. This he told me when I asked him about Sridevi's death, out of curiosity."

He added, "He (Dr Umadathan) also pointed out certain facts to back his claims. According to him, a person will never drown in one-foot deep water, however much he drinks. He will drown only if somebody holds his both legs and sinks his head into the water." Well, it is still left to understand how the police and the Kapoor family analyse the new claims.

Sridevi was one of the most loved actresses in the Indian Film Industry. While she left her fans too soon, her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor keeps reminding them of her as she is a replica of her mother. Janhvi Kapoor has also walked on Sridevi’s footsteps and have taken up acting as her profession. In fact, Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is also gearing up to join Bollywood as well.

