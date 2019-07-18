Smriti Irani tries FaceApp old age filter but it has Ekta Kapoor connection

Smriti Irani has also joined the Bollywood brigade as the latest FaceApp old age filter is going viral on the internet. The former actress and now Minister of Women and Child Development and Textiles treated her followers with another example of her quick wit and sense of humour. Smriti Irani also took part in the Old Age filter challenge and shared a picture of herself from her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days when she played the role of an elderly woman. Smriti shared the picture of herself as Tulsi and wrote, “#when @ektaravikapoor gets to you before the #faceappchallenge #tbt” There is no denying that nobody can compete with the actress when it comes to giving a quirky twist to the viral trends. Check out the picture here-

Just when Smriti Irani shared the picture on Instagram, fans flooded her post with comments and praise for her sense of humour. One Instagram user wrote, “The OG of faceapp challenge”. Another user claimed that Ekta Kapoor was the best when it comes to applying old age filter on her actors. The user praised Smriti Irani’s caption and wrote, “And she did it best!!!” Another said, “Great. After Mrs. Indira Gandhi, yourself is most dynamic woman leader in the country”

Also read: Smriti Irani is 'overjoyed' on Monday, shares hilarious video on Instagram

Smriti Irani is one politician who makes sure she keeps up with the viral trends and how. This is not the first time that she has posted a quirky post related to the ongoing trend but has earlier also taken references from her own life and have converted them into memes and trolls. A few days back Smriti Irani shared a couple of pictures of herself with BJP MP Darshana Jardosh. In one picture, the two were seen lost in some serious conversation and in another, they were seen posing for the camera. While the pictures were adorable, it was Smriti Irani’s hilarious caption that took away the limelight. Smriti Irani wrote, “Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte when #thoughtfulthursday ‘weighs’ on you @darshanajardosh” The BJP minister played with the lyrics of Shahid Kapoor’s most popular song Dekhte Dekhte from the movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu in her caption and fans fell in love with it. Take a look at Smriti Irani's Instagram post below:

On the related note, the star cast of TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi celebrated 19 years of the most popular show. On the occasion, the entire team came together and celebrates with each other by going down the memory lane.

Also read:

When Smriti Irani rescued Asha Bhosle after veteran singer got stuck at PM Modi's oath ceremony

Game of Thrones finds a fan in Union Minister Smriti Irani; check out this hilarious Tyrion Lannister meme

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page