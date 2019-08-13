Smriti Irani puzzles her fans with 'Jharokha' post, says 'guess the song'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani puzzles her followers with her recent post, requests to 'Guess the Song'

Union MInister Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account to throw up a challenge for her followers. She posted a picture on her Instagram account and asks her followers ad fans to guess the song. She gave hints that the answer to the song is hidden in the picture and the caption of the post. As soon as she posted the picture, her Instagram post got flooded with multiple answers and instant hits. Smriti Irani wrote, "When the Jharokha is not ‘ankhiyon’ wala .... #guessthesong"

Check her latest Instagram post

To which Ekta Kapoor commented, "My fav song for u ....jeevan chalne ka naam"

Her followers commented and tried to guess the song. Some said it’s “Ankhiyon se goli maare", while others posted "Dil ke jharonkhon me tujhko bithakar". In fact, few commented Ankhiyon ke Jharokhon se...

Smriti Irani is an active social media person. she keeps posting pictures and updating her status on the web. She has over 6 lakhs of followers on her Instagram account. Not just this, she is an active user of Twitter too.

