Ranveer Singh wraps shooting of London schedule of ’83 and raises a toast, watch

Actor Ranveer Singh who took off to England a few months back for the shooting of Kapil Dev’s biopic titled as ’83 has now completed the shoot of the London schedule. Ranveer’s film will showcase the victory of India in the 1983 World Cup. He will be seen with his wife Deepika Padukone who will play the role of Kapil Dev’s wife. Now that the shooting is over, the actor took to his social media to share a video announcing the same.

Ranveer announced the wrap of the schedule by raising a toast with his glass of champagne wearing usual quirky glasses. He captioned the video as, “& that’s a schedule wrap, folks! CHEERS @83thefilm.” Have a look:

Talking about other actors, the film includes names of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, Dinker Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, R Badree, Pankaj Tripathi and Zakir Hussain in key role. Recently actor Boman Irani also joined the cast, the announcement of which was made by Ranveer himself.

The film is scheduled to release on 10th April 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News