Can you recognise the popular actress in this throwback picture?

pee cee

She is bold and beautiful. The superstar has made her mark not only in India but also globally. She enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the top and highest paid actors. She is none other than our very own Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actress has been a bundle of cuteness since childhood and her mother Madhu Chopra has just given us proof. Ahead of her daughter's 37th birthday, Dr. Madhu Chopra shared an adorable picture of baby Priyanka. And we cannot help but say it is the most cutest picture you will see the internet today. "Birthday bumps... coming up.

PeeCee's mom captioned her Instagram post. In the image, we can see Priyanka cuddled up in her mommy dearest arms. And we gotta say the Quantico star looks like a mirror image of her mother in the picture. Have a look:

In 2018, Priyanka celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas, then her rumoured boyfriend, with a quite dinner date in London. The 'Quantico' star, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December last year, recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself enjoying her Tuscany vacation with husband Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka will be making her comeback after a gap of almost three years with The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar.