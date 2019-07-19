Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share picture of their ‘little miss sunshine’ daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share first picture of their ‘little miss sunshine’ daughter Mehr

Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi took to their Instagram to treat their fans with the first picture of their ‘little miss sunshine’ daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The little princess has turned eight months old now that the parents are just excited to watch her grow so fast. Neha and Angad decided to share their special moments with their daughter with the world as well and flooded their Instagram with adorable psots of her. While the duo hasn’t revealed their little munchkin’s face yet, they shared a picture in which Mehr can be seen sitting on the bed and playing with her toys. The picture is taken from the back and undoubtedly she looks adorable. Neha shred the photo saying, “8 months with our little miss sunshine.” Angad Bedi also reposted the picture on his timeline and treated his fans with his special memories. Check out-

Not just the picture, but Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also shared a cute video with their daughter on Instagram. In the boomerang video, hands of all the three are seen as they rub it against the wall. Mehr’s little hands look cute in the video. Angad shared the video with the caption, “Feels ... Us... 8months of holding these cute little hands.” Check out the video here-

On November 18, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr in the world. Soon after her birth, mother Neha and her grandpa Bishan Singh Bedi shared the first picture of this adorable munchkin on the social media. Needless to say, Neha Dhupia was glowing with the newfound happiness in her life. The new mother’s undivided attention rested on the little fairy she was cradling in her arms.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a private Anand Karaj ceremony in May this year. It was a hush-hush ceremony with only family members in presence. Recently, talking to wife and host Neha Dhupia at #NoFilterNeha, Angad revealed that his wife was pregnant before their marriage and hence, they had to make a decision fast.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia is currently seen in the reality show Roadies Real Heroes and Angad Bedi will be seen in the web series The Verdict.

