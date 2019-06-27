Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dabangg 3: Pramod Khanna to be seen as Prajapati Panday, Salman Khan's onscreen father in the movie

Dabangg 3: Pramod Khanna to play Prajapati Panday, Salman Khan's onscreen father in the movie. Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to share the big news. Pramod Khanna will be playing the role of Vinod Khanna in Dabangg 3. Prajapati Panday, the character name of Salman Khan's on-screen father in the movie Dabangg will now be played by Pramod Khanna. Salman Khan took to his Instagram account and wrote, "Introducing Pramod Khanna . . #Dabangg3@aslisona @prabhudheva"

After the demise of Vinod Khanna in 2017, there was a void on who will play the role of Salman Khan's on-screen father in Dabangg. However, the doubts are cleared now. Pramod Khanna will be seen in place of Vinod Khanna now.

Sonakshi Sinha recently refuted the news of love triangle in Dabangg 3. She said, "No... speculations will be there, but of course, there will be a different story and this film will have new characters as we don't want to offer the same stuff to our audience. I feel it is going to be an amazing film."

Dabangg 3 will narrate the backstory of Chulbul Pandey through flashbacks and Salman has started preparing for those portions. To play the younger version of Chulbul Pandey, Salman needs to shed some weight.

A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look." As per reports, not Sonakshi but another actress will feature in flashback scenes.

It is the third movie in the sequel. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December 2019.