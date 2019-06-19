Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bipasha Basu is all set to get back in shape, shares a throwback picture to set her fitness goal

Bipasha Basu, the Bengali beauty of Bollywood has disappeared from the big screen after she got married. Bipasha married television actor Karan Singh Grover in year 2016. Since then, Bipasha is only active on her Instagram account. Now, since her husband Karan Singh Grover has marked a comeback to the industry with a bang, likewise boss lady is all set to get back in shape. Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram account and shared her throwback picture.

She wrote, “ Resetting myself to go back to this #loveyourself #getfit

@resetlifeindia”

See post

Bipasha Basu at one point of time was known for her boldness and well-toned figure. Her dusky complexion was her strength and she won millions of hearts with her elegance. Now, the Bangla Beauty is all set to reach her fitness goal and make a comeback.

On the related note, Bipasha Basu’s husband Karan Singh Grover is playing the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Star Plus show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show has already reached at the heights of TRP. With Karan’s entry, the show has become more popular.

Bipasha Basu has been actively supporting husband Karan to promote his role. In fact, it was Bipasha Basu only who confirmed the news of Karan’s role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Not just this, Bipasha Basu had been a target of trolls too ever since Karan Singh Grover entered the Basu house in the show. However, she took all the trolls with grace and did not let them affect her.

Bipasha Basu was last seen in Alone opposite Karan Singh Grover. According to the reports she will be seen in a horror movie Aadat Diaries alongside her husband Karan Singh Grover.