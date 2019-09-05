Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arjun Rampal gives befitting reply to trolls when called out for riding luxury car in Mumbai rains

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal is very active on social media. The actor keeps giving sneak peeks of his personal life to his fans by sharing adorable pictures and video on Instagram. This time the actor shared a video of a luxury car on the waterlogged roads on Mumbai and asked people to be safe and drive Indian. Mumbai has been flooded with water as the result of heavy rain on Tuesday which made it difficult for the Mumbaikars to travel from one place to another. Arjun Rampal shared the video and wrote, “Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian.”

Soon after the actor advised people to drive Indian, netizens trolled him for his statement and also asked him to leave his Range Rover and buy a Maruti Alto. The troll wrote, “What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto.” To this, Arjun gave a befitting reply and told the internet user, “Took the video from my Alto.”

The conversation didn’t end there as the troll again left a comment saying, “Nice bro appreciated. Donate your range rover to me.” After this, another Instagram user wrote, “Alto 800 is Japanese and Range Rover is Indian because Suzuki is Japanese and Range Rover is owned by Tata.” Check out the comments here-

Comments on Arjun Rampal's post

On the other hand, Arjun Rampal made headlines earlier when he and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades were blessed with a baby boy. The actor keeps teasing his fans with pictures of the little munchkin on his Instagram while he has not revealed his face yet. Announcing the name of his son, Arjun had taken to his Instagram earlier to share an adorable picture and had written, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal.”

