New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share mushy moment in latest picture

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in July, are giving everyone major relationship goals. A latest picture of the new parents sharing a mushy moment together has got everyone talking and, needless to say, the picture had gone viral for all the adorable reasons.

New mother Gabriella Demetriades shared the picture on her Instagram where she can be seen cozying up with boyfriend Arjun Rampal. Take a look:

Arjun Rampal announced the name of his son in an adorable post alongside a picture of the baby holding onto his hand. Sharing the picture, Arjun Rampal captioned it: "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." Gabriella Demetriades responded to Arjun Rampal's post by dropping several heart-shaped emojis in the comments section.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child on July 18 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for over a year now. They have made appearances on several occasions together. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia and after a married life of 20 years, the couple filed for divorce last year. Arjun has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14 - with his estranged wife Mehr.

On the work front, Arun Rampal's last film was JP Dutta-directed Paltan. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades has worked in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

