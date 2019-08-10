Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share mushy moment in latest picture

New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share mushy moment in latest picture

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella welcomed their first child Arik Rampal on July 18 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. The latest cosy picture of the couple is just unmissable.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2019 21:38 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades share mushy moment in latest picture

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in July, are giving everyone major relationship goals. A latest picture of the new parents sharing a mushy moment together has got everyone talking and, needless to say, the picture had gone viral for all the adorable reasons.

New mother Gabriella Demetriades shared the picture on her Instagram where she can be seen cozying up with boyfriend Arjun Rampal. Take a look: 

View this post on Instagram

🌓

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun Rampal announced the name of his son in an adorable post alongside a picture of the baby holding onto his hand. Sharing the picture, Arjun Rampal captioned it: "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." Gabriella Demetriades responded to Arjun Rampal's post by dropping several heart-shaped emojis in the comments section.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child on July 18 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for over a year now. They have made appearances on several occasions together. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia and after a married life of 20 years, the couple filed for divorce last year. Arjun has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14 - with his estranged wife Mehr.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

On the work front, Arun Rampal's last film was JP Dutta-directed Paltan. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades has worked in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMardaani 2: Rani Mukerji's cop drama gets release date Next Story  