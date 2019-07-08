Alia Bhatt wishes birthday to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor in an adorable way

Alia Bhatt is dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and there is no hidden fact about it. Not just the two, even their families too have been quite vocal about their relationship on the public platform. And now on Neetu Kapoor’s 61st birthday, how could the Gully Boy actress stay behind in wishing her boyfriend’s mother. Therefore, the actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the two with an adorable birthday wish.

The two actresses can be seen posing together in the picture while the caption read as, “Happy happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @neetu54!! May you have the best day full of love, laughter, and CAKE. Sending you the biggest and tightest hug possible.” Have a look:

Alia Bhatt wishes birthday to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor in an adorable way

Alia has been spending quite some time with Neetu and Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor who is in New York these days for the treatment of an unknown health condition. Not only her, but a lot of other members of the Bollywood fraternity have also been coming up to see him including Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, etc.

Earlier this year, Neetu took to her social media to share a heartfelt post after Ranbir won the Best Actor award for 'Sanju' while Alia took the trophy of the ‘Best Actress’ for her performance in ‘Raazi.’ Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy #filmfareawards #bestactor#bestactress.”

Talking about work front, apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.