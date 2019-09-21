War Song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Out: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's dance-off will make your 'mood bhayankar'

War Song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar Out

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited dance-off is finally out and will rightly make your 'mood bhayankar'. Who wouldn't love to see these flawless dancers matching steps together? While Siddharth Anand's directorial War brought both these action heroes together, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar is no less than a treat for all their fans who were eagerly waiting to see Hrithik and Tiger grooving together.

Set in the backdrop of Holi celebration, Hrithik and Tiger are seen immersed in colours. For unversed, Bollywood already has a song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from 1974 movie Aap Ki Kasam starring Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz.

However, the latest Jai Jai Shiv Shankar song is a visual spectacle with over 500 dancers. Choreographed by Bosco and Caesar, Tiger and Hrithik rehearsed for three weeks before actually hitting the floor.

''When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it,” said director Siddharth Anand.

How far is that true? Well, without further ado check out the latest track and decide yourself.

War director also said that as they are bringing two of the finest dancers of India, they have the pressure of making the song blockbuster instantly with the release. ''I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility,” Siddharth said.

Will this become dance anthem of the year? Well, for this we have to wait a bit. Meanwhile, you check out War's first song Ghungroo featuring Hrithik and Vaani Kapoor.

On a related note, War has been shot across picturesque locations including Arctic Circle. The movie is scheduled to release on October 2. For unversed, makers of Dabangg 3 are planning to launch teaser of their film along with War.