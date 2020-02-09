Image Source : TWITTER Tiger Shroff overwhelmed with thunderous response to Baaghi 3 trailer, thanks fans for all the love

The power-packed trailer of the third instalment of Tiger Shroff’s highly successful Baaghi franchise released recently. It is unbelievable how the fans have showered so much love on the trailer that it has garnered 59 million views in just 24 hours across all platforms which makes it Bollywood’s most viewed trailer of all time with record numbers. Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response that the video received in a span of 24 hours, actor Tiger Shroff shared a short clip from the trailer of the film on his Instagram account.

"Blessed to have your love. Thank you everyone for appreciating our small effort love always," read Tiger Shroff's caption.

Alongside Tiger, Shraddha Kapoor is seen in a never seen before avatar and the trailer has already garnered a lot of attention and the audiences are showering love for how powerful the trailer and action sequences are. Running on cars in a circular motion, challenging gravity and winning against it- this time, it has just gotten bigger and better. The franchise promises an extravaganza that everyone has loved before and at the same time, looks promising even this time where- Ronnie this time, is up against a nation to fight his biggest battle!

Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the screens on 6th March 2020. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons.

