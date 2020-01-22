It's Jersey time! Shahid Kapoor jets off to Chandigarh with 'torn' lip. See pics

Shahid Kapoor resumes shooting of Jersey

Shahid Kapoor is fit and fine to resume shooting of Jersey after his lip injury. The actor has recovered. Though his lips look swollen, there is no visible injury. Shahid was spotted at Mumbai airport as he arrived to board his flight to Chandigarh.

Shahid thanked his well-wishers in Instagram story. “Thank you all for your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn’t show much now. So back on set. Boom!!,” he wrote along with a photo of himself in a car while on his way to the airport.

For the unversed, Shahid was hit by a ball due to which he got stitches on his lips. Mira Rajput rushed to Chandigarh to see her hubby. The couple flew back to their home in Mumbai on the same day.

“Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor,'' a source close to the film told PTI.

In a tweet on last Sunday, Shahid said that Jersey has taken “a little bit of my blood” but the injury is worth it. “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” Shahid tweeted.

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

Jersey is a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu film starring Nani. The sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor in important roles. The movie is scheduled to release sometime in August this year.