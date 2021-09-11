Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn's starrer release delayed again, new date to be announced soon

Bahubali fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR went on floors nearly two and a half years ago. After a long wait makers recently revealed the release date of the film but it seems that the film has got a hard blow due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alai Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is undoubtedly the most awaited film in the world of cinema. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in July this year but got postponed to October 13, 2021 and once again the release of the film has been pushed forward. As the cinema halls in the country are not fully functional the makers came to this decision. However, the new release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Sharing the news, RRR movie's official Twitter account wrote, "Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running."

RRR is a period drama, with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The two actors will be seen playing the roles of two fierce freedom fighters named Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, 'RRR' has music by MM Keeravani and cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. A Sreekar Prasad was on board as the editor for the project.

RRR went on floor in November 2018 and this Rajamouli's first project after delivering the mega-hit of Baahubali series. The film is expected to hit in over 10 different languages. The film also stars Olivia Morris and Thor star Ray Stevenson. RRR is set to be one of the most expensive films made in India and is budgeted at almost Rs 400 crore.