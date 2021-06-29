RRR: Alia Bhatt starrer completes shooting, only two songs left

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RRR RRR poster

The makers of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR have shared an update with their fans. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday the makers announced that the shooting of the mega project has been completed and only two songs are left. Further, they shared that both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have also completed dubbing for their parts in the film in two languages and they will finish the rest soon. Along with the update, fans were also treated to some new stills from the film. In the picture, Jr NTR and Ram Charan can be seen going on a motorbike.

“Moving at a rapid pace. Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon (sic),” the tweet on official Twitter page of the film read.

Rajamouli's anticipated project RRR is being made on a massive scale. It was originally planned to be released this October, however, owing to the coronavirusmpandemic, the film was delayed and the shooting was haulted. It is unlikely that the film will be released as per theplanned date. However, the makers have not released any official statement regarding the same.

For the unversed, RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Bahubali maker SS Rajamouli's mega-ambitious Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is being planned for a release in 10 languages -- nine Indian languages and English. The film unites Telugu stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also casts Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, besides a smattering of international actors.