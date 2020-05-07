Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
Rajkummar Rao sheds some extra weight. Check out his new look

Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his before and after avatars.

New Delhi Updated on: May 07, 2020 19:45 IST
Rajkummar Rao's new look is unmissable

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao has shed his "extra weight" by going clean-shaven amid the lockdown.

Rajkummar took to Instagram, where he shared a before and after video of himself. In the clip, he is first seen flaunting a beard and, moments later, he is seen clean shaved.

Giving a hilarious caption, Rajkummar wrote: "Shed the extra weight. Got my summer game on. What's yours? #BreakTheBeard@break_the_beard."

In April, Rajkummar's girlfriend, actress Patralekhaa, shared a video on Instagram where the "Trapped" actor was seen giving her a haircut with a trimmer.

On the acting front, Rajkummar was last seen on screen in "Made In China".

The National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies coming up, including Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.

