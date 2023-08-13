OMG 2 box office collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film shows growth, earns over Rs 14 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in OMG 2

Akshay Kumar is back in theatres with OMG 2 after multiple box-office failures in the last two years. The sequel of OMG: Oh My God! also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Though the film remained under scrutiny ahead of its release, it is receiving a positive response from both critics and moviegoers.

OMG 2 clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at the box office on August 11. The satire comedy lagged behind Anil Sharma's directorial in advance bookings and is still behind the film in terms of box office collection. On Day 1, OMG 2 earned Rs 10.26 crore. However, it became the eighth-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023. According to early estimates, OMG 2 earned Rs 14.5 core on Day 2 which makes the total earnings Rs 24.76 crore. The film witnessed an overall growth of 41.33 per cent on Saturday and can grow ahead of Independence Day.

Directed by Amit Rai and backed by Vipul D Shah, OMG 2 is made on a total budget of Rs 150 crore. The film follows the life of Lord Shiva follower Kanti Sharan Mudgal whose personal life turns upside down after his son is accused of immoral conduct in school. Disheartened by his life events, he seeks Lord Shiva's blessings and experiences divine help. The story then progresses by a courtroom drama where Sanjana Tripathi is pitted against Kanti.

Speaking about the film to PTI, Pankaj Tripathi recently said the film is entertaining and has an important social message. He continued that the film is around teenagers' issues and how society refrains from talking about sex education. For those unversed, the Central Board of Film Certification gave an 'A' certificate to OMG 2.

Also Read: Gadar 2 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's starrer breaks record, crosses Rs 80 crore mark

Latest Bollywood News