Gadar 2 box office collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's starrer breaks record, crosses Rs 80 crore mark

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel came back together to the silver screen with Gadar 2. Directed by Anil Sharma, the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha also stars Utkarsh Sharma, debutant Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa in key roles. The film is breaking all records and emerged to be the second biggest opener of Bollywood in 2023, after Pathaan.

Gadar 2 hit the silver screen on August 11 and left behind Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. On Day 1, the film collected around Rs 39 crore with an overall occupancy rate at the Indian box office reported being 36.73 per cent. According to early estimates, the film crossed the Rs 80 crore mark on Day 2 by collecting Rs 43 crore. In total, Gadar 2 earned Rs 83 crore.

Hours before the film's release, trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that Gadar 2 sold 2,74,000 tickets in advance booking in national chains. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "#Gadar2 FINAL advance booking status at *national chains* [till Thu night]… Note: DAY 1 biz…#PVR: 1,16,000 #INOX: 1,01,000 #Cinepolis: 57,000 Total: 2,74,000 tickets sold."

Gadar has left behind other films with Bollywood A-listers that were released this year. While Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan earned Rs 15.18 crore on Day 1, Ranbir Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar collected Rs 15.73 crore. Karan Johar's Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earned Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day and Ajay Devgn's Bholaa stood at Rs 11.20 crore on day 1.

The sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 continues with the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. As their lives move forward, Tara Singh goes missing during the Crush India campaign that takes place in 1971. His folks imagine him to be imprisoned in Pakistan following which his son Charanjeet leaves for Pakistan to rescue him. However, Charanjeet fails to find his father in Pakistan and its tortured by the Pakistan soldiers. The story progresses with Charanjeet finding her love interest in Muskaan and his father bringing him back to India.

