Mumbai Police arrests Bollywood casting director for allegedly running prostitution ring

The police laid a trap at a cafe in Seven bungalows, Versova in Andheri (West) after a tip-off.

The social service branch (SSB) of Mumbai Police arrested a casting director Navin Kumar Premlal Arya, 32, for allegedly operating a prostitution ring in the city. Two women junion artistes, 18 and 25, were rescued by the SSB. According to the Police, Arya used to charge Rs 60,000 per woman.

As per Hindustan Times, the casting director has been running the prostitution racket for the last five years with his friends, Ajay Sharma and Vijay. Both are at large. SSB laid a trap at a cafe in Seven bungalows, Versova in Andheri (West) after a tip-off.

“A decoy customer contacted Navin Kumar and he agreed to send two girls who work in the film industry as a model and artiste. The accused demanded Rs 60000 from the decoy customer for each woman and asked to book hotel in advance,” said Sandesh Rewale, inspector, SSB.

As soon as the accused arrived with the girls, Police arrested him after confirming his identity. The women were rescued after recording their statements.

During the inquiry, it was found that one of the girls was from Delhi, and had been in the racket for the past year.