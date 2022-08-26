Kartik Aaryan meets Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker calls him 'middle-class' for THIS reason. Check out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIVEKAGNIHOTRI Kartik Aaryan meets Vivek Agnihotri

Kartik Aaryan, who is now the most popular pick among filmmakers, recently met director Vivek Agnihotri. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is currently occupied with his extensive film schedule, and he recently sparked rumours of a collaboration with Vivek. The Kashmir Files filmmaker, who is a member of India's Central Board of Film Certification, has been creating waves in Bollywood with his statements and recently took to social media to share a post with Kartik along with a caption.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek Agnihotri called himself and actor Kartik Aaryan small town, middle class, outsiders who made it on their own in the industry. The actor also praised Kartik in the caption, calling him exceptionally talented.

His caption read, "Two small town, middle-class, outsiders from Gwalior who made it on their own terms. If you are a young Indian, be inspired by a down-to-earth, rooted and exceptionally talented @kartikaaryan"

As soon as the filmmaker dropped the picture with the actor, fans flocked to the comment section and started speculating about their collaboration. One user wrote, "Need this duo for the next film". Another user commented "I hope कुछ बड़ा होने वाला है haha. (something big is going to happen) Hope to see him in your movies". A third user commented, "Most successful filmmaker and most successful filmstar of 2022".

Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming projects

The filmmaker's last film, "The Kashmir Files", was one of the most successful and popular post-pandemic films to be released in India. The film's total international earnings surpassed 300 crores. In April this year, Vivek Agnihotri announced his next film, "The Delhi Files". The filmmaker unveiled the teaser of the film last year.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan has a number of projects in the pipeline. He recently finished shooting Shehzaada's final schedule in Haryana. He will co-star with Kriti Sanon in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film "Shehzada." Apart from Shehzaada, he will appear in Hansal Mehta's "Captain India," in which he will play a pilot. He will also appear in "Freddy," "Satyanarayan Ki Katha," and Kabir Khan's untitled film, which is touted to be made on a large scale.

