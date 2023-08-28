Did Karan Johar watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer ahead of its release? Fans curious

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Karan Johar watches Jawan trailer

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is the most-awaited film of 2023. Directed by Atlee, the film's trailer is all set to release today. The film marks the first collaboration of Atlee and SRK and has created a hullabaloo on social media. Ahead of Jawan's trailer release, Karan Johar shared a cryptic note on his Instagram story that has left fans wanting more.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram story and wrote, "I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk." Fans went crazy soon after his post went viral.

Take a look at Karan Johar's Instagram story:

Karan Johar watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer

Jawan full cast

Backed by Gauri Khan, Jawan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi together on screen for the first time ever. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Yogi Babu in key roles and has Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role after a while. The film traces the story of two men. One jailer stays with five women criminals and helps them reform their lives. On the other hand, the other character is the antagonist who rectifies the wrongs in society.

The makers released Jawan's prevue in July which created a massive buzz on social media. They also dropped two songs from the film—Chaleya and Zinda Banda. Jawan will see its theatrical release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Watch Jawan's prevue here:

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan gave his blockbuster hit Pathaan earlier this year. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the action-thriller became the highest-grossing Hindi film in 2023 despite the boycott. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in his kitty. The film will star Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and is slated for its release in December.

