Chandramukhi 2 star Raghava Lawrence issues apology for THIS incident at film's audio launch

Chandramukhi 2 is one of the most-awaited films starring Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut. The film has created a buzz on social media ahead of release as Lawrence will enter Rajinikanth's shoes for his role. The film's audio launch recently took place in Chennai.

However, the audio launch turned upside down after a fight broke out between a group of students and the bouncers in charge of the event. Reports said a few students were manhandled by the bouncers. Taking cognizance of the incident, Raghava Lawrence issued an apology on his Twitter, now X.

Raghava Lawrence apologises after students are manhandled by bouncers

In a tweet, the actor wrote, "Hello everyone, I just came to know about the unfortunate incident which happened during our #Chandramukhi2 movie Audio Launch, where one of the Bouncers involved in a fist fight with a college student. First of all myself or the organisers were not aware of this incident as it happened outside the hall when then event was happening inside."

The added further wrote, "It’s well known fact that everyone knows how much I love our students & how much I wish to see them grow. Being that kind of a person, I’m always against these kind of fights. I always wish there should be happiness & peace everywhere we go. Whatever the reason it maybe it’s definitely wrong to hit someone & especially when it’s a student this shouldn’t have happened."

"I personally apologise for what happened during that time. And I sincerely request the bouncers to not involve in these kind of activities hereafter. Thank you," the actor concluded.

Have a look at the actor's tweet:

Directed by P Vasu, the Tamil film Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to Chandramukhi, which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in key roles. The film will hit the big screen on September 15.

