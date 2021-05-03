Image Source : TWITTER/@DISNEYPLUSHSVIP 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' meant to celebrate LGBTQ+ community: Director

Director Harish Vyas says his new film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele" celebrates the love and friendship that two homosexual characters share. "'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' is a human story of a special friendship that blooms, by chance, between a man and woman -- both homosexuals -- who are not only polar opposites -- think yin and yang -- but have had completely different personal journeys," says Vyas.

"My endeavour with this film is to bring forth the warm, positive, loving embrace that is the soul of friendship, and to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community to which I have been close to. We are grateful to have had a universal audience in New York, Australia and all the festivals where the film was showered with love, and global recognitions," adds the filmmaker, who earlier directed "Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain".

"After 'Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain' I wanted to follow up with a light, compassionate journey to re-discover love and friendship. 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' is the culmination of that thought," Vyas explains.

The film features Anshuman Jha, Zareen Khan.

Anshuman said: "The intent has been to bring forth a 'pure' story. The Supreme Court of India has legalised homosexuality but there is still a section of society that considers it a taboo in India. My character Veer hasn't mustered the courage to speak openly to his family because he fears that they won't accept it. With friendship and love at its core, 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' is a movie that will feel like a warm hug and hopefully inspire people to have more open conversations."

The film has travelled to several international film festivals earlier and bagged awards.

Zareen added: "I was immediately drawn to the depth and emotionality of Mansi (her character) since I heard the narration and post-reading the screenplay. Its unique storyline hooked me. Just like Veer and Mansi's lives change after their road trip, 'Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele' has been a life-changing experience for me and I do hope the film is able to relay the message that love is love."

The film releases on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on May 9.