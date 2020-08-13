Gunjan Saxena Celeb and Twitter Reactions: Hrithik Roshan, fans praise Janhvi Kapoor's performance

Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on Wednesday and earned a huge applaud from the audience. Fans were awaiting the film for many months. In the film, Janhvi played the role of the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The film shows the struggle she had to go through being the only woman among men, marking a place for herself. Gunjan Saxena played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.
The film earned praise from Bollywood celebrities as well as the netizens. Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to sing praises for the film and tweeted, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING."
Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020
On the other hand, some movie enthusiasts appreciated the execution of the movie, others lauded Janhvi Kapoor's performance. A user wrote: "#GunjanSaxena was so good!! They picturised Gunjan's struggles and efforts into becoming an IAF pilot so well". The Twitter user appreciated the acting, and added that Kapoor was the "perfect choice for this role" (to play Saxena) as she portrayed the "innocence and softness required for this character phenomenally." Another admirer of the actor tweeted: "#GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor One of the finest films of 2020 and you definitely haven't watched the movie if you disagree."
Check out the reactions here-
#GunjanSaxena is one of the best films I have seen in recent times...Simple, Correct..Superb debut #SharanSharma— Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) August 13, 2020
Well done #JhanviKapoor @TripathiiPankaj @vineetkumar_s @manavvij786 @jogimallang@NotSoSnob @nitin_baid@NetflixIndia @shrishtiarya @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_
#GunjanSaxena am crying— MARVAL FAAN (@Marval1998) August 12, 2020
Am an emotional mess right now
Amazing Story 👏👏👏 #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/rrc7RFvtxG
#GunjanSaxena is a well scripted, detailed narrative and such an assured debut from #SharanSharma.— Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) August 13, 2020
.#JhanviKapoor is a revelation and @TripathiiPankaj is the star of the film and, in a strange way, reminded me of his delightful performance in Masaan. A job well done @NotSoSnob
Loved #GunjanSaxena!Beautifully directed-progressive- heartwarming father-daughter tale! #sharansharma @TripathiiPankaj ji! 🙏a delight 2watch n #JanhviKapoor is amazing!Can’t wait 2 see her dig her teeth into author backed roles!bravoteam! @DharmaMovies @NotSoSnob @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/IzFG8Q2zdE— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) August 13, 2020
#GunjanSaxena 🇮🇳— S R A V A N (@SravanRr) August 13, 2020
very inspiring story of First Indian Female Combat Pilot and a beautiful relationship portrayed b/w father and daughter in the film ! @TripathiiPankaj brilliant performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/d5pt4FhWAT
Those who are boycotting this movie, keep aside it for a moment & celebrate the story of a brave girl who has dream to touch the sky with glory and her father support to achieve it.@janhvikapoorr— Sampath Mudhiraj (@sampath4cherry) August 12, 2020
#GunjanSaxena #BharatKiBeti pic.twitter.com/aqmvFN3HOW
Jahnvi Kapoor Appreciation Tweet. 🙏— Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) August 12, 2020
She was the Soul and vigor of #GunjanSaxena. She was so earnest in every shot, Loads of power, Janhvi!
🔥🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/KbJfXiyf3x
The Twitterverse poured their love for Janhvi Kapoor's co-actor Pankaj Tripathi as well, who played the role of her father in the movie. The character, executed by Tripathi, holds a strong place because in real life it is Saxena's father who gave wings to her aspirations and supported her. "Beautiful Film#GunjanSaxena Great performance @TripathiiPankajsir," read a tweet. Another user, while appreciating the movie, dubbed Tripathi as a "gift".
watched #GunjanSaxena only for @TripathiiPankaj & i really hope all dads be like him 😭♥️— tanu (@tanurelan) August 12, 2020
what a masterpiece, movies like these leave you so satisfied.
must must watch!
We need more of Pankaj Tripathi roles and definitely many more fathers like Anup Saxena. Completely mind blown by this man's performance!❤️#PankajTripathi #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/cFe0h3J4MO— Ruchii (@RuchiBhattar) August 12, 2020
Seen #GunjanSaxenn ..!— Irfan Rayyapan (@urstrulyIrfan17) August 12, 2020
A Must Watch Film , A strong Women Empowerment Patriotic Film
A well Written Scences B/w #PankajTripathi(Father) & #JhanviKapoor (Daughter) Need Every Girl Like great (Father) in Her life This movie Is Giving Hope to girls who get failed in every step ..! pic.twitter.com/d2VYzmCUid
Can't even say in words how much these words literary describe his journey😍— Rohan Issue (@mentallyDank) August 10, 2020
Huge respect🙏❣️#PankajTripathi pic.twitter.com/dpH899QPGV
Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.
