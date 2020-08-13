Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Gunjan Saxena Celeb and Twitter Reactions: Hrithik Roshan, fans praise Janhvi Kapoor's performance

Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on Wednesday and earned a huge applaud from the audience. Fans were awaiting the film for many months. In the film, Janhvi played the role of the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The film shows the struggle she had to go through being the only woman among men, marking a place for herself. Gunjan Saxena played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The film earned praise from Bollywood celebrities as well as the netizens. Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to sing praises for the film and tweeted, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING."

Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING. 👏 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Set-piece biopic manages to regale

On the other hand, some movie enthusiasts appreciated the execution of the movie, others lauded Janhvi Kapoor's performance. A user wrote: "#GunjanSaxena was so good!! They picturised Gunjan's struggles and efforts into becoming an IAF pilot so well". The Twitter user appreciated the acting, and added that Kapoor was the "perfect choice for this role" (to play Saxena) as she portrayed the "innocence and softness required for this character phenomenally." Another admirer of the actor tweeted: "#GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor One of the finest films of 2020 and you definitely haven't watched the movie if you disagree."

Check out the reactions here-

#GunjanSaxena am crying

Am an emotional mess right now

Amazing Story 👏👏👏 #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/rrc7RFvtxG — MARVAL FAAN (@Marval1998) August 12, 2020

#GunjanSaxena is a well scripted, detailed narrative and such an assured debut from #SharanSharma.

.#JhanviKapoor is a revelation and @TripathiiPankaj is the star of the film and, in a strange way, reminded me of his delightful performance in Masaan. A job well done @NotSoSnob — Kushan Nandy (@KushanNandy) August 13, 2020

#GunjanSaxena 🇮🇳

very inspiring story of First Indian Female Combat Pilot and a beautiful relationship portrayed b/w father and daughter in the film ! @TripathiiPankaj brilliant performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/d5pt4FhWAT — S R A V A N (@SravanRr) August 13, 2020

Those who are boycotting this movie, keep aside it for a moment & celebrate the story of a brave girl who has dream to touch the sky with glory and her father support to achieve it.@janhvikapoorr

#GunjanSaxena #BharatKiBeti pic.twitter.com/aqmvFN3HOW — Sampath Mudhiraj (@sampath4cherry) August 12, 2020

Jahnvi Kapoor Appreciation Tweet. 🙏



She was the Soul and vigor of #GunjanSaxena. She was so earnest in every shot, Loads of power, Janhvi!



🔥🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/KbJfXiyf3x — Chaitanya (@illusionistChai) August 12, 2020

The Twitterverse poured their love for Janhvi Kapoor's co-actor Pankaj Tripathi as well, who played the role of her father in the movie. The character, executed by Tripathi, holds a strong place because in real life it is Saxena's father who gave wings to her aspirations and supported her. "Beautiful Film#GunjanSaxena Great performance @TripathiiPankajsir," read a tweet. Another user, while appreciating the movie, dubbed Tripathi as a "gift".

watched #GunjanSaxena only for @TripathiiPankaj & i really hope all dads be like him 😭♥️



what a masterpiece, movies like these leave you so satisfied.



must must watch! — tanu (@tanurelan) August 12, 2020

We need more of Pankaj Tripathi roles and definitely many more fathers like Anup Saxena. Completely mind blown by this man's performance!❤️#PankajTripathi #GunjanSaxenaTheKargilGirl pic.twitter.com/cFe0h3J4MO — Ruchii (@RuchiBhattar) August 12, 2020

Seen #GunjanSaxenn ..!

A Must Watch Film , A strong Women Empowerment Patriotic Film

A well Written Scences B/w #PankajTripathi(Father) & #JhanviKapoor (Daughter) Need Every Girl Like great (Father) in Her life This movie Is Giving Hope to girls who get failed in every step ..! pic.twitter.com/d2VYzmCUid — Irfan Rayyapan (@urstrulyIrfan17) August 12, 2020

Can't even say in words how much these words literary describe his journey😍

Huge respect🙏❣️#PankajTripathi pic.twitter.com/dpH899QPGV — Rohan Issue (@mentallyDank) August 10, 2020

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Watch Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer here-

(With ANI inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage