Gunjan Saxena Celeb and Twitter Reactions: Hrithik Roshan, fans praise Janhvi Kapoor's performance

In the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor played the role of the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The film shows the struggle she had to go through being the only woman among men, marking a place for herself.

New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2020 14:30 IST
Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix on Wednesday and earned a huge applaud from the audience. Fans were awaiting the film for many months. In the film, Janhvi played the role of the first Indian Air Force woman pilot Gunjan Saxena who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. The film shows the struggle she had to go through being the only woman among men, marking a place for herself. Gunjan Saxena played an important role in rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999 and was awarded the gallantry Shaurya Vir Award for displaying courage during the war.

The film earned praise from Bollywood celebrities as well as the netizens. Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to sing praises for the film and tweeted, "Just watched #GunjanSaxena . What a film . Cried my eyes out and laughed out loud . Entire team take a bow ! OUTSTANDING."

ALSO READ | Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl Movie Review: Set-piece biopic manages to regale

On the other hand, some movie enthusiasts appreciated the execution of the movie, others lauded Janhvi Kapoor's performance. A user wrote: "#GunjanSaxena was so good!! They picturised Gunjan's struggles and efforts into becoming an IAF pilot so well". The Twitter user appreciated the acting, and added that Kapoor was the "perfect choice for this role" (to play Saxena) as she portrayed the "innocence and softness required for this character phenomenally." Another admirer of the actor tweeted: "#GunjanSaxena #JanhviKapoor One of the finest films of 2020 and you definitely haven't watched the movie if you disagree."

Check out the reactions here-

The Twitterverse poured their love for Janhvi Kapoor's co-actor Pankaj Tripathi as well, who played the role of her father in the movie. The character, executed by Tripathi, holds a strong place because in real life it is Saxena's father who gave wings to her aspirations and supported her. "Beautiful Film#GunjanSaxena Great performance @TripathiiPankajsir," read a tweet. Another user, while appreciating the movie, dubbed Tripathi as a "gift". 

Directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

Watch Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer here-

(With ANI inputs)

