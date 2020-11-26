Image Source : TWITTER/@VARUN_DVN Coolie No. 1: Trailer of Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer to be out tomorrow

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been spotted promoting their upcoming film coolie No. 1 on various platforms. Other than keeping their fans updated with social media posts, the duo has been clicked frequently in the city. Now, they have finally announced that the trailer of the much-awaited film is all set to cheer you up on Friday. Taking to his Twitter, Varun Dhawan wrote, "Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain"

Along with the trailer release date, Varun Dhawan also released a new poster of the film. It shows Sara Ali Khan in a Marathi look posing while Varun Dhawan can be seen in different avatars. Check out the poster here-

Arrival time note kar lijiye trailer ka! 28 Nov, 12 PM, Amazon Prime Video ke Facebook aur YouTube page par. Milte hain 🙏 #CoolieNo1OnPrime 🎄 #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/2iwq6Uunnu — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 26, 2020

Coolie No. 1 also stars Sahil Vaid, Johnny Lever and Javed Jaferi in important roles. This will be Sahil's third film with Varun Dhawan. The duo has been seen together in Humpty Sharma and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Talking about working in the film and directed by David Dhawan, Sahil said, "I always loved having conversations with David sir about his film school days. He would tell me about his friend Naseeruddin Shah and then I would go to a rehearsal with Naseer sir and he would tell me stuff about David sir. The way the two of them praised each other was too cute. I see both of them as father figures. This is one of my favourite memories from the sets."

"The funniest memory I have of David sir is him looking at the monitor as if he was actually watching the movie in bits, if the performance was good, his face would light up. If it was bad, he would start frowning mid take. I remember one day he shouted, 'yaar sahil mazaa nahi aaya, thoda hero ki tarah kar na yaar tu... Naseer ne sikhayi nahi hero wali acting?'," Sahil recalled.

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara reprise the lead roles.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page