Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Kartik Aaryan has been teasing fans with posters and glimpses of preparation of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and now, he has finally begun the shoot of the film. along with his leading lady Kiara Advani. He shared a picture on social media in which the two actors are seen posing with the clapboard.

Kartik simply wrote, “शुभारंभ! (Shubharambh)”

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has been in the headlines ever since its announcement. While many fans are excited to see the chemistry between Kartik and Lust Stories diva Kiara, a few did not want a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya.

A few days back, the film also ruled the trends on Twitter as fans asked the makers to not make a sequel and let the original film be a classic.

The makers have already shared the first posters of the film which featured Kartik Aaryan.

This is the first time that Kartik and Kiara have got together for a project.

Kiara had earlier said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, it’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. Its my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!"

Directed by Aneez Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.

