Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's action-comedy film

Image Source : TWITTER/@FEARLESS_MAHIRA Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Bachchan Pandey

Actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon starrer action comedy film Bachchan Pandey has a new member on board. Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has now roped in actor Jacqueline Fernandez to its cast. "I am elated to be back working with Nadiad and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa and Housefull series. I cannot wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It is a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together," the 'Kick' actor said.

"I am looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I cannot spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it is a totally different avatar," she added. Sharing the news on social media, the makers announced that the film will go on floor in January.

Jacqueline Fernandez will begin shooting with Akshay, Kriti, and Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay Kumar's eponymous character in the film 'Bachchan Pandey' is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

Recently, Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend. "It’s a first time pairing for the actors. His (Arshad) track is integral to the narrative, with multiple shades and a special look," the makers said in a statement. The action-comedy also marks Nadiadwala's 10th collaboration with Akshay Kumar.

On a related note, Arshad Warsi is currently awaiting the release of "Durgamati", which is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra under T-Series, Cape of Good Films and Abundantia Entertainment. It will stream worldwide from December 11 on Amazon Prime Video.