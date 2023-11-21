Twinkle Khanna speaks in support of Deepika Padukone on casual dating controversy

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deepika Padukone and Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood's power-packed couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently seen in Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan '. After coming to this show, the actress had to face severe trolling after she admitted that initially she was not serious with Ranveer Singh and she was also dating casually. This statement of Deepika created a stir and the actress was trolled fiercely on social media.

Twinkle Khanna comes in support of Deepika Padukone on 'casual dating' comment

Now Twinkle Khanna has come out in support of Deepika. Twinkle has written in her column "We live in a country where marrying a dog or a tree is accepted, but you cannot marry a person of the same gender. I remember once an aunty in my building told me about a girl whose father had got her married to a dog. At first, I did not believe what he said. Then she read me the news in which it was written that a girl in Jharkhand married a stray dog named Sheru. Aunty said that the girl was mangalic and by doing this all the blame of the girl would go on the dog.

Twinkle further writes 'If you have set out to buy a sofa, wouldn't you go to the shop and find out which sofa is comfortable and good? But when it comes to that person, you are expected to choose just one without looking at the options. I think Deepika's decision is very right. By doing this many women can be saved from marrying dogs and frogs.'

Also Read: Vir Das brings Emmy to India, shares award with Derry Girls Season 3

Twinkle is not the first celebrity who spoke in support of Deepika Padukone. Emmy Award winner Vir Das had also tweeted in support of DP. "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them," read the tweet.

Latest Bollywood News