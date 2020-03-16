Alia Bhatt gives us a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration. Check out her TikTok video

This is how Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday

Alia Bhatt who turned a year older on Sunday took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebration. The actress who turned 27 this year had an intimate birthday celebration. She spent a day surrounded with her loved ones including her sister Shaheen Bhatt, friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and bae Ranbir Kapoor.

Videos of Alia cutting multiple cakes already went viral on social media. Now, the actress herself has shared goofy photos and a TikTok video on Instagram giving her fans a sneak-peek into her birthday. While in one of the photos, Alia is seen making goofy faces with Shaheen, in another pic, Shaheen can be seen playing with a langur. “Look at these beauties (how I spent my birthday)'' Alia captioned the post.

The TikTok video of Alia also has Shaheen, Meghna Goyal and Akansha. The girls make synchronised hand gestures to the tune of a song and end it by showing their middle fingers to the camera.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan penned a long heart-warming note on the actress' birthday. “Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But, once a mother as they say... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety,'' her note read.

A throwback photo of Ranbir planting a peck on Alia's cheek is also doing the rounds on social media.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.