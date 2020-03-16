Alia Bhatt gives us a sneak-peek into her birthday celebration. Check out her TikTok video

Alia Bhatt who turned a year older on Sunday took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday celebration. The actress who turned 27 this year had an intimate birthday celebration. She spent a day surrounded with her loved ones including her sister Shaheen Bhatt, friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and bae Ranbir Kapoor.
Videos of Alia cutting multiple cakes already went viral on social media. Now, the actress herself has shared goofy photos and a TikTok video on Instagram giving her fans a sneak-peek into her birthday. While in one of the photos, Alia is seen making goofy faces with Shaheen, in another pic, Shaheen can be seen playing with a langur. “Look at these beauties (how I spent my birthday)'' Alia captioned the post.
The TikTok video of Alia also has Shaheen, Meghna Goyal and Akansha. The girls make synchronised hand gestures to the tune of a song and end it by showing their middle fingers to the camera.
View this post on Instagram
#HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt ❤🎉 . . #aliabhatt #varundhawan #sidharthmalhotra #kartikaryaan #vickykaushal #sharukhkhan #shahidkapoor #deepikapadukone #katrinakaif #kareenakapoor #saraalikhan #shraddhakapoor #tarasutaria #ananyapanday #priyankachopra #norafatehi #sushantsinghrajput #tigershroff #dishapatani #bollywooddance #salmankhan #ayushmankhurana #janhvikapoor #rajkumarrao #amirkhan #kritisanon #tapseepannu #anushkasharma #ranbirkapoor
Alia's mother Soni Razdan penned a long heart-warming note on the actress' birthday. “Happy Birthday my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But, once a mother as they say... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety,'' her note read.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama ♥️♥️♥️
A throwback photo of Ranbir planting a peck on Alia's cheek is also doing the rounds on social media.
Alia and Ranbir will share the screen space together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on December 4, 2020.